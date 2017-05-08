Red Cross fundraiser

(2017 World Red Cross Day)…It is being marked by initiating their Roll Call Campaign. T

he Campaign began in 1917, and raised funds for Red Cross efforts during World War 1. Today’s Campaign raises funds for the local Red Cross Service Center, to allow them to provide services needed during disasters. Disasters are anything from a traffic collision, fires up to earthquakes and other major incidents. Sylvia Preciado-Platero, Manager of the Imperial Valley Service Center, says the campaign will run through June 17th. She says fundraising events are being put together, but donations, of any amount, can be made right now. Stop by the Imperial Valley Service Center on Broadway in El Centro to make your donation. More information can be obtained by calling Sylvia at 760-352-4541, extension 6221.