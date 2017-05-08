Agents seize narcotics

(Heroin Seized)…It occurred late last week.

A Dodge Pickup had driven into the checkpoint on Interstate 8, between Campo and Pine Valley. The vehicle was sent to the secondary inspection area. A drug-sniffing canine alerted to the rear of the pickup. Agents searched the vehicle and discovered five bundles of heroin hidden in the spare tire. They also found 14 parcels of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire. The heroin weighed 13 pounds with an estimated street value of $184,000. The meth weighed 41 pounds with a street value of $14,000. The 36-year-old driver of the pickup was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.