Tecate Port Yields Major Meth Seizure

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly a half million dollars worth of methamphetamine at the Tecate port of entry.

The bust occurred Thursday afternoon when officers encountered a 24-year old woman , a Mexican citizen , driving a small car attempting to enter the United States. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection where a density meter received an abnormal reading on the vehicles floor. CBP officers discovered 63 packages of methamphetamine weighing 142 pounds. The drugs have a street value of $482,000.