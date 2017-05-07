June Special Election

A Special Election for the Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 is set for June 6, 2017.

The election is for the seat vacated by Matt Dessert when he went to work for Imperial County Air Pollution Control District. Four candidates will appear on the ballot.

According to the Imperial County Elections Department , approximately 6,000 ballots will be mailed to Division 1 voters on May 8, 2017. That is also the first day to apply for a vote by mail ballot. From May 8 through June 2 voted ballots may be dropped off at the Registrar of Voters office in the County Administration Building or at the El Centro , Brawley or Westmorland City Hall. May 22 will be the last day to register to vote. On the weekend of June 3 and 4 voting will be conducted at the Registrar of Voters Office from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Election Day , June 6 , the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Only voters with in Division 1 are eligible to vote in this election.