Honor the Dead...Aid the Living

(American Legion raising awareness and asking for donations)….The American Legion Auxiliary is offering Poppies this month.

The theme this year; Honor the Dead…Aid the Living. During the month of May County of Imperial American Legion Auxiliaries will offer Poppies to raise awareness and donations exclusively for the welfare of the needy veterans and their families throughout the state of California. The red crepe paper Poppy, replica of the Flanders Poppy, was officially adopted in 1921 as the Memorial Flower of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. Through the years it has become the symbol of the dead, their memorial flower. All donations support the rehabilitation of Veterans and hospitalized servicemen returning home, among other areas.