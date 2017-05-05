Collisions

(Two morning traffic collisions)…Both are being investigated by the CHP.

The California Highway Patrol says the first occurred at 8:11 Friday morning. The collision occurred on Westbound Interstate 8 at the Brock Research Center Road. When they arrived, the Highway Patrol says one vehicle was in the Center median and another on the right shoulder of the Interstate. Minor injuries were reported. The injured were taken to the hospital by Rural Metro Ambulance. The second collision was reported at 10:00 am. It was on Highway 115 at Towland Road. It involved a Gray Nissan Altima and a tan Toyota Sienna. No injuries were reported. The CHP is investigating both collisions.