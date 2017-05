Traffic Backed Up By Fire

A burning semi tractor backed up traffic on Highway 86.

The California Highway Patrol reported the tractor portion of a tractor-trailer rig caught fire Friday night at about 7:56 p.m. The fire was on southbound Highway 86 just north of the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Reports indicated that southbound traffic was backed up several miles at one point. One lane of the highway was reopened at about 9:15 p.m. and the second lane reopened about 40 minutes later. No injuries were reported.