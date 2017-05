Most Cool Centers are open

(Cool Centers are now open)….Consistently hot weather is not far off.

Imperial County says there are 29 Cool Centers available for residents that need a cool place to stay during the hottest hours of the day. Services vary by location. The majority of the Cool Centers are available during regular business hours. For information and location of a Cool Center near you call 442-265-6777. For summer safety tips with detailed information go to the County Public Health Department website.