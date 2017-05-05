Peace Officer Memorial Day

(Today is Imperial Valley Peace Officers Memorial Day)…This is a day to remember fallen law enforcement officers

. The National Day of Remembrance was proclaimed originally in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy. Services this evening will be held at the County Courthouse on Main Street in El Centro. Imperial Valley will honor and remember the 39 officers from various agencies who have lost their lives in the line of duty in Imperial County since 1920. The event begins with a procession of law enforcement vehicles to the Courthouse. Speeches and a solemn ceremony will be held on the Courthouse steps. Flags have been placed on the west lawn of the Courthouse, one for every officer lost locally in the line of duty.