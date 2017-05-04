Several items, including a boat, stolen

(Residential Burglary)…It was reported Wednesday morning.

Yuma County Sheriff’s office responded to the call in the 4000 block of East County 15th Street. The report was for what they are calling a delayed residential burglary. When Deputies arrived they noticed an open door to a shop near the home. They were able to recover video evidence or the suspects and vehicle used in the burglary. From the video, the Deputies learned the suspects stole multiple items from inside the shop along with a white and blue trim 19-foot jet boat and trailer. The suspect vehicle was a white late model Chevrolet Tahoe. The Sheriff’s office says the investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information should contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s office.