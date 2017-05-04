Lifeguard courses

(Imperial offering Lifeguard Courses)….They are offered annually by the Imperial Community Services Department.

The courses are for the Red Cross Lifeguard and Water Safety Instructor Training and Certification Program. They are being offered May 5-7. Each class is $100 and includes registration and the $35 certificate fee. Participants will learn valuable skills and become a certified Red Cross Lifeguard and or Water Safety Instructor. Class size is limited to 10 students. Pre-registration is recommended. Contact the Imperial Community Services office for more information.