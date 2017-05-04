Annual Chamber Dinner to be held at NAF

(El Centro Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Meeting)….It will be held June 15th.

This year the Chamber is holding the 11th Annual Dinner Meeting and Silent Auction in the Mirage Room at the Naval Air Facility El Centro. The doors will open at 6:00 pm. At the event the 2017 Duflock Award for Business Leader of the Year and the 2017 Ambassador of the Year will be announced. Contact the Chamber for ticket information. The Annual event is the official ceremony of the Presidential Passing of the Gavel. They will celebrate the successes of the 2016-17 year under the leadership of President Lee Smith and welcome incoming President Jeff Sturdevant.