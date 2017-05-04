Another day of high levels of PM 2.5

(Another Air Quality Alert)…Again, it was issued in Calexico

. Long lines coming across the border is suspected as the cause of high levels of PM 2.5. The Air Pollution Control District say Air Quality in Calexico is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The Air Quality Alert was issued at 10:00 am Thursday. The Sensitive Groups include those with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. They are advised to stay indoors as much as possible and when they are outside, not to exert themselves until the levels of Particulate Matter are lower. A similar Air Quality Alert was issued for Calexico on Wednesday.