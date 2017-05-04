Candidate Forum

(Special Election in June)…Voters will be choosing an Imperial Irrigation District Director for Division 1.

The new Director will fill the vacancy left by Matt Desert, who resigned the seat to become the Air Pollution Control District Officer for the County. There are four candidates seeking the vacant seat; Tony Gallegos, Blake Miles, Juanita Salas, and John Edgar “Ed” Snively. On May 11th voters will be able to hear the candidates positions on the various issues. COLAB and the Imperial Valley Growers Association are hosting a political forum. All four candidates have been invited. It will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. The forum will be broadcast live on KXO am 1230. It will be re-broadcast on am 1230 Monday May 15th at 9:00 am and on KXO FM 107.5 on Tuesday May 16th at 6:00 pm. The forum will also be pod cast on the website, www.kxoradio.com.