Driver suffers major injuries

(Single vehicle roll-over)….It was reported at 6:45 Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says a Black Ford Ranger, traveling West on Interstate went out of control and rolled west of the 4th Street onramp. The vehicle landed on its side. The CHP says when they arrived, the driver was out of the vehicle and sitting on the ground. Paramedics arrived at the scene and determined the driver was suffering major injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the rollover is being investigated by the CHP.