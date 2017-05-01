Another El Centro Fire

The El Centro Fire Department responded to another residential structure fire.

Monday afternoon at about 1:50 p.m. firefighters were called to a fire in the 800 block of W. Hamilton in El Centro. The first units on the scene found the house nearly totally involved in flames. Firefighters were able to enter the house and make sure everybody was out of the structure. It took nearly two hours to put down the fire that extensively damaged the house. Firefighters also battled to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring houses. ECFD was assisted by engines and personnel from several other fire departments. There were no injuries reported by either fire personnel or civilians. Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

