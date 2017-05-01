Caltrans 2017 Highway Workers Memorial Day Ceremony

The El Centro ceremony will be held Tuesday. Attending the ceremony will be the Caltrans District 11 Director Laurie Berman, District 11 Deputy Director of Construction and Land Surveys Amer Bata, Caltrans District Division Chief of Maintenance Everett Townsend and California highway Patrol Captain Arturo Proctor. Caltrans and the CHP will pay tribute to the highway workers who have died in the line of duty during the annual event. It starts at 9:00 am Tuesday and will be held at the Caltrans El Centro Maintenance Facility, 1102 Montenegro Way in El Centro.