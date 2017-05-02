Winninbg County Slogan/Hash Tag revealed

(And the winner is…)….Kyla Howard of El Centro.

Kyla was one of several who submitted entries in the Counties Slogan/Hash Tag contest. It was created by the Board of Supervisors, led by District Four Supervisor Ryan Kelley, at the first of the year. Finalists were judged by visitors of this year’s California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta. Tuesday the County Board of Supervisors announced the winning entry. It was submitted by Kyla Howard, who attends De Anza School in El Centro. She submitted the winning Slogan; The Heart of the Desert, and the winning Hash Tag; #ICDesertLove. Kyla was presented a check and certificate as the creator of the County Slogan and hash tag. Both will be used on almost all County promotional documents.