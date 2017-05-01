Man assaulted and robbed

(El Centro man assaulted and robbed)…He was found on the sidewalk in front of the convenience store at 5th and Brighton in El Centro.

The man was found bleeding. Police say the man’s wallet was taken. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Jesse Espinoza. His condition was not revealed. The suspect was described as an adult Hispanic Male, with no shirt, plaid shorts, black socks and wearing sandals. He was last seen going south on 5th Street. The victim’s wallet was described as black with a chain attached. Any information on the incident should be directed to the El Centro Police Department.