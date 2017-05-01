House fire in Yuma

(Early morning house fire)…It was reported just after 2:00 Monday morning.

It was reported in the 400 Block of South 21st Street in Yuma. Responding Fire personnel found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front windows, and flames coming through the roof of the home. The Fire officials say a large over-hanging tree increased the threat the fire could spread. Crews protected the house next door, and were able to extinguish the blaze in about 15 minutes. They say the house and contents were heavily damaged. The resident was not at home at the time of the fire. The two dogs in the yard were not injured. Investigators have determined the fire started in the living room and had an electrical cause.