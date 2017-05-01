Collision in El Centro

Normal 0

(Two vehicle collision)…It was reported Sunday evening in El Centro.

El Centro Police investigating. They say the collision occurred at Ross Avenue and 6th Street and was reported at 5:36 Sunday evening. They say one vehicle was driven by Cheryl Anita Hubbard. That vehicle suffered major front-end damage. The other vehicle was driven by Alan McCoy. His vehicle suffered major damage to the driver side passenger door. Both drivers were transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for complaints of pain. The collision is under investigation.