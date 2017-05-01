Holtville fire under investigation

(House fire in Holtville Saturday)…The cause is still under investigation.

The fire was reported at 9:30 Saturday morning. The Holtville Fire Department responded. When they arrived at the house on North Magnolia, they found the structure fully engulfed. Back up was called and the County and Calexico Departments responded. As the fire began to spread to surrounding brush, a third alarm was sent. El Centro, Brawley and Naval Air Facility Fire Departments responded. There was a suspicion a woman had been trapped inside the house. She was later found at the back of the home, and immediately treated by paramedics. The extent of her injuries is not known. Officials say there were no other injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.