Glamis Detour

State Route 78 in the Glamis area will be closed for two days starting Monday.

According to Caltrans , SR-78 will be closed at the Union Pacific railroad tracks just east of the Glamis Beach Store and Ted Kipf Road for two consecutive days beginning at 5:00 a.m. Monday , May 1st through 5:00 a.m. Wednesday , May 3rd. The closure is necessary for emergency track repairs by the Union Pacific Railroad.Motorists will be able to access SR-78 in both directions up to either side of the construction zone. There will be no through access , however. Detours for through traffic will extend nearly 70 miles.

Motorists on westbound 78 will be detoured at Ogilby Road near Winterhaven and continue to Interstate 8 while eastbound motorists will be detoured to State Route 115 at Orita.