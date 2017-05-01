Tree planting on Arbor Day

( Arbor Day)….A ceremony was held Friday at Bucklin Park in El Centro

. As part of the ceremony City, State and officials from the non-profit organization Tree San Diego planted the last of 344 new trees at the park. The organization said there are more trees coming for Imperial County. The trees are to help cleanse the air of pollution. They said they have applied for the next round of Cal Fire grants to purchase 1,400 trees to be planted around the Imperial County. The trees planted at the park are Sisoo trees. Mayor Alex Cardenas said they are desert trees and will provide a tremendous amount of much needed shade. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia also attended the event.