Brawley Stabbing

Brawley Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to a Brawley Police Department press release , the stabbing was reported at about 5:15 A.M. Thursday at the El Renentor Assembly of God church in the 300 block of North 9th Street. Witnesses on the scene directed responding officers to the alleged suspect who was sitting on a bench waiting for officers. The suspect , 34-year old Emilio Cervantes , was taken into custody without incident. The knife thought to have been used in the stabbing was found nearby. The victim , a 55-year old employee of the church , had been taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital by a friend. The victim had sustained a single stab wound to the upper chest. He is listed in stable condition. Cervantes was booked into Imperial County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. Brawley Police are continuing to investigate the incident.