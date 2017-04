Fire in Holtville

(House fire in Holtville)….It was reported after 10:00 Saturday morning.

County Fire Chief said the fire was in progress and not many details were available. The fire was reported on Magnolia in Holtville. Chief Tony Rouhotas said a second alarm had gone out. He confirmed Holtville and County Fire were on the scene. A scanner report indicated Calexico fire was responded, and that has been confirmed. The Chief said he would provide more details as they became available.