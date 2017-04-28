Ceremony in Mexicali

(Calexico Mayor invited to Mexicali)….The reason, a signing ceremony.

Mexicali Mayor Gustavo Sanchez Vasquez invited Calexico Mayor Armando Real to a re-signing ceremony. The ceremony was to re-confirm the Sister City agreement between Calexico and Mexicali. The ceremony was held late Friday morning at the Mexicali Mayor’s office building. When the Mexicali Mayor visited the County a few months ago, he told the Board of Supervisors he was very interested in increasing the relationship between Mexicali and the Imperial County.