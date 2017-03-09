Suspect enters not guilty plea

(Murder suspect back in Imperial County)….49 year old Ioan Laurin was arrested Sunday

. He was taken into custody after being released from the UCSD Medical Center in San Diego. US Marshal’s booked the Imperial Resident into a San Diego Jail. He was back in Imperial County in time to appear in Brawley Superior Court Wednesday. Laurin entered a Not Guilty plea to the murder charges. He is accused of murdering 53-year-old Ann Marie Zimmerman in February. Her body was found in a Motel room on Adams Avenue in El Centro. El Centro investigators are releasing very little information surrounding the case. The suspect will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing at 9:00 am Tuesday.