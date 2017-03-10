Hit and Run with injuries

(Hit and Run)….It was reported Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it was reported at close to 8:30 in the morning. The vehicles were traveling on Worthington Road, near Highway 115. The suspect vehicle apparently ran another vehicle off the road and into a field. The CHP says Gold Cross Ambulance was called to the scene to treat the reported injuries to occupants in the vehicle that was run off the road. The suspect vehicle fled down Hwy 115. The CHP is investigating the incident.