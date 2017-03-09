Collision

(Chain reaction collision sends two to the hospital)….It was reported Wednesday afternoon.

It occurred on Interstate 8, in the Winterhaven area. Traffic had stopped due to construction activity. A Honda, driven by John Martin was the last in line. The California Highway Patrol says an approaching big rig did not notice the traffic had stopped, and collided with the rear of the Honda. This pushed the Honda into the back of another big rig, with such force, that rig was pushed into the back of the semi in front of it. The original hit crushed the Honda, trapping Martin and a passenger in the Honda Norean Martin inside. They were extricated from the vehicle by Imperial County Fire. The two were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The incident remains under investigation.