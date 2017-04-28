Final marijuana workshop

(Third and last informational workshop)…The county had scheduled three workshops on Proposition 64

. The first two were held in El Centro and Brawley. The last workshop will be held Monday in the Calexico City Council Chambers. It will begin at 5:30 pm. The workshop is to share information on the Adult Use of Marijuana Act. Proposition 64 was approved by California voters last November. The county will present information on the Proposition, and they will encourage public input on the Act. Discussion will include, but not be limited to, the framework for commercial activity surrounding recreational marijuana, including cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The public is encouraged to attend the workshop.