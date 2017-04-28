Another Downtown Calexico cleanup

(Downtown Calexico Cleanup)…It will be held Saturday morning.

The Brown Bag Coalition hosts the volunteer cleanup events. The theme for Saturday’s cleanup is Earth Day. It will be held from 8:00 to 11:00 am. Volunteers are asked to meet in front of the Orthopedic Clinic on 1st Street and Heber Avenue. They are asked to be punctual. Organizers say the should wear comfortable clothes and shoes. They say a city waiver must be signed. They will be available at the site. Those performing community hours should bring their logs so they can be signed.