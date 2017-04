Collision near Yuma

(Early morning collision)….It was reported just after 5:00 Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says a pickup pulling a trailer collided with a Caltrans construction vehicle. The collision occurred on Interstate 8, at the 4th Street onramp in Winterhaven. The driver of the pickup suffered a back injury and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. The CHP says the collision remains under investigation.