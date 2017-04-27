New VOICE office

Normal 0

(The DHS has launched a new office)…It is called VOICE.

Homeland Security said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office will assist victims of crimes committed by criminal aliens. The VOICE office is in response to the Executive Order entitled Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States. The objectives of VOICE are to; use a victim-centered approach to acknowledge and support victims and their families, promote awareness of available services to crime victims, and build collaborative partnerships with community stakeholders assisting victims. ICE has established a toll-free hotline staffed with operators who will triage calls to ensure victims receive the support they need. The number is 1-855-48-VOICE. They intend to expand the office in the future.