Cocaine seizure

(Over a half million dollars of cocaine seized)….The seizure was made by Border Patrol agents working out of Blythe.

The agents stopped a Nissan Sentra traveling west of Interstate 10. The agents searched the vehicle and found 22 packages of cocaine. The narcotics weighed over 50 pounds and had a street value of $566,000. The two occupants in the vehicle, both Mexican citizens legally present in the United States, were arrested. The cocaine and the vehicle were seized.