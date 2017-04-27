General Assembly and Economic Summit

(Imperial Valley General Assembly and Economic Summit)….It is coming next month.

The event is hosted by the Imperial County Transportation Commission and the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation.. The Summit will feature informative sessions on the state of the Imperial Valley Economy, working bi-nationally, quality of life initiatives and tools for redevelopment. It will be held May 17th and 18th at the Imperial Palms Hotel and Resort. To register, become an event sponsor or to become an event exhibitor, go to the IVEDC website.

