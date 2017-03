Mexicali to celebrate

(Mexicali Anniversary)…The city will be 114 next week.

Mexicali became a city in 1903, and in 2017 is the Capital City for Baja California. A celebration is planned for March 14th. It will begin at 9:00 am at the Instalaciones de la Plaza Centenario on Calzada de Independencia in Rio Nuevo. The public from both sides of the border are invited to help Mexicali celebrate.