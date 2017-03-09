Renewable Energy Summit is next week

(The 10th Annual Renewable Energy Summit.

It is hosted by the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation. It will be held March 15th through the 17th at Imperial Palms Resort near Holtville. The event draws visitors from around the nation and around the world. The event offers tours of local renewable energy locations, workshops and presentations. The theme this year is Imperial Valley: The Energy Water Nexus. The keynote speakers this year include State Senator for the 46th District Ben Hueso, 56th District Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia and John Laird, Secretary of Natural Resources. Contact the IVEDC for more information.