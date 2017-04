May 9th IID meeting date changed

(IID Board changes meeting date)….It is the originally scheduled May 9 meeting.

The Imperial Irrigation District Directors will be at the Association of California Water Agencies Spring Conference from May 9 through the 12th. Tuesday the Board agreed to change that meeting date to May 8th. The Monday meeting will follow the same format as a regular meeting. It will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.