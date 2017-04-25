IID Board declares Water Safety Month

(May has been declared Water Safety Month)…..It is a tradition that began in 1959.

The theme this year is Stay Active, Play Safe, Be Cool. Dippy Duck is the water safety mascot, and will be visiting schools throughout the county. The Imperial Irrigation District says they expect to reach over 30,000 students with the water safety messages. It is expected there will be between 120 and 180 water safety presentations during the month. Along with a visit from Dippy Duck, students will receive decals, activity books and more, all with the warning to stay out of the canals and stay safe.