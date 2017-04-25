Supervisors recognize KXO

(KXO recognized)…The County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution Tuesday.

The resolution recognizes the radio station on its 90th anniversary. The station originally went on the air in January 1927 as KGEN. The call letters were changed to KXO in 1929. Since going on the air, the station has been owned locally, except for a couple years in the 1950’s. FM 107.5 was added to the KXO family in 1976. Since 1986, KXO Incorporated has been owned and operated by Gene Brister and Carroll Buckley. KXO has focused on all the major local stories, from the construction of the All American Canal, every election in the past 90 years, major earthquakes and more. KXO Radio has been instrumental in every Freedom Fest Fourth of July Celebration since the event was created. In receiving the resolution, majority owner Gene Brister said it is a pleasure to serve the Imperial County.