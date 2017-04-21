IID Board meeting Tuesday

(Dippy Duck is coming)…The Imperial Irrigation Board is expected to declare May as Water Safety Month)….The IID Board of Directors meet Tuesday

. As the Local Entity, the Board is expected to discuss the 2012 competitive mitigation program; disbursement and time extension. They will discuss Coachella Valley resource needs and they will discuss the dedication of the Calipatria switching station to the Imperial Irrigation District. The IID Board meets at 8:00 am Tuesday morning. They will go directly into closed session. Their public meeting begins at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.