Supervisors to discuss Imperial Valley Hazardous Material Plan

(County Supervisors meet Tuesday)…Their meeting is open to the public at 9:30 Tuesday morning.

The Board will convene as the Gateway CSA Board to discuss and possibly approve an agreement for administrative services for the Gateway County Service Area, in an amount not to exceed $6,000. They will reconvene as the Board of Supervisors to discuss the Imperial County Hazardous Material Area Plan, as presented by County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas. The Board will discuss the Homeless Youth Housing Program. And they will be asked to approve a Community Benefit Loan for ARC of Imperial Valley. Also at the meeting the Supervisors will be asked to approve a resolution congratulating KXO Radio on its 90th Anniversary.