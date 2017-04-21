Calexico State of the City Address

(Calexico State of the City Address)…It was delivered Thursday evening by Mayor Armando Real.

The event was part of the 109 Anniversary reception for the City of Calexico. The Mayor kept the Address upbeat. While mentioning the problems the City has experienced, Real said the city was working to remedy the problems. The theme of the Address was A Year of Construction. The Mayor said they expect almost a quarter Billion dollars invested in infrastructure this year. He said the investments will be for the New Port of Entry, Highway 98 upgrades, parks and more. The event was held at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts center.