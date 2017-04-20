Border Patrol made a mistake

(CBP admits Border Patrol made a mistake)…It was in the deportation of 23-year-old Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez.

The Border Patrol originally said the 23 year old’s DACA permit had expired in 2015. Tuesday this week they acknowledged the man had renewed his status to work and go to school in the United States had been renewed until 2018, as he had claimed. At the same time, the Border Patrol says there are no records the man was stopped by Border Patrol agents in Calexico, and questioned, before being deported. They say the only contact on record is when Montes jumped the fence to re-enter the US. They say he was then taken into custody by Border Patrol agents. A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Montes against the Trump administration. The lawsuit seeks the government documents in the incident. US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel has been assigned the case. He is the judge who presided over the lawsuit against Trump University.