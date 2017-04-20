One House Destroyed and Several Damaged

One house was totally destroyed , a small cottage heavily damaged and a 4-plex sustained moderate damage in an El Centro fire Thursday morning.

El Centro Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a structure fire in the 700 block of Olive Avenue at about 9:30 A.M. Thursday. On arrival they found a house on the south side of the street fully involved in flames. A small cottage to the rear of that structure also was damaged and a 4-plex to the immediate east of the house sustained moderate damage. Several families were displaced by the fire , water and smoke damage but no injuries were reported to either firefighters or residents. All available El Centro firefighters were on the scene as well as engines and crews from the Imperial County Fire Department , Calexico , Brawley , Holtville and Naval Air Facility fire departments. The fire is said to be of a suspicious nature and the investigation is under way