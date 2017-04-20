Farm Bureau scholarship BBQ

(64th Annual Farm Bureau Scholarship Barbeque)….The BBQ helps support the future of Agriculture.

The Imperial County Farm Bureau says they are looking forward to another successful year of raising funds to distribute as scholarships to local students pursuing an education in agriculture. They hold the annual scholarship barbeque where net proceeds go directly toward scholarships. This years event will be held Friday April 28 from 5-7:00 pm at Ryerson Hall in El Centro. Tickets are available at the Farm Bureau Office at 1000 Broadway in El Centro or by calling 760-352-3831. They are $10 per person. In addition to the BBQ, there will be old-fashioned ice cream, live music and activities for the kids. Scholarship applications are available at the Farm Bureau office and must be submitted by Friday April 21st.