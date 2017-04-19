ECPD Seizes Cash,. Lots of Cash

An El Centro Police officer working a special enforcement detail made a traffic stop that resulted in a major cash seizure.

At about 5:30 P.M. Tuesday the officer saw a Ford Raptor pick up truck southbound on Highway 111 at a high rate of speed. The officer made a traffic stop on the truck on Highway 111 near McCabe Road. While talking to the occupants of the pick up the officer noticed that they appeared extremely nervous. The officer asked for permission to search the truck and called in the ECPD canine Bico to assist. An initial search did not turn up any contraband so the truck was taken to the Calexico port of entry to be x-rayed. The x-rays showed something in the spare tire and a further search resulted in the seizure of $1 million in U.S. currency. The occupants of the truck denied any knowledge or ownership of the cash and were released from custody. The investigation continues.