Lawsuit filed against Trump administration

(23 year old files a lawsuit against the Trump administration)….Juan Manuel Montes was deported recently.

The complaint was filed Tuesday in the US District Court for the Southern California District of California. It alleges that the government did not provide any documentation explaining the legality of sending him back to Mexico. Montes says he has been in the United States since he was 9 and had qualified for DACA twice and he was protected until 2018. Border Patrol agents stopped Montes in Calexico and after questioning him, determined he was in the country illegally and deported him to Mexico. The US Customs and Border Protection contends his DACA status expired in 2015. Montes is being represented by the National Immigration Law Center. They say they want to see the documents on the 23 year olds immigration status.