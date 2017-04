Weekend expected to be hot

(High temperatures expected this weekend)…It will be even hotter than it is now.

The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected to be in the 100’s. They say that is about 15 degrees higher than normal. The hottest day is expected to be Sunday. The Weather Service says residents should protect against heat related illness for people exercising or working outdoors, as well as more vulnerable populations such as those without access to adequate air conditioning, especially the elderly.